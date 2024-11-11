Stellar Blade is finally adding Photo Mode next week, just in time to snap some pictures of its fancy new Nier: Automata outfits
2B or not 2B
Stellar Blade's next big update is almost here, and it'll add its highly anticipated Photo Mode alongside the launch of its Nier: Automata collab DLC on the same day next week.
We've known that both of these things have been coming for a while, but November 20 will see it all rolled out at once. In a post shared on the PlayStation blog today, it's confirmed that for the Nier DLC, players will be able to get their hands on 11 collaborative items sold by Emil.
Stellar Blade technical director DongKi Lee acknowledges that "Nier: Automata significantly inspired" Shift Up's own game, and says that the "collaboration between director Kim Hyung Tae and director Yoko Taro, marked by mutual respect and creativity, led to this successful outcome." Eve really rocks the 2B outfit – I have no doubt it's going to become a go-to look for many, especially Nier fans.
「Stellar Blade x NieR:Automata」 is coming to you on November 20th !⚙️#StellarBlade #NieRAutomata #Collaboration #PS5 pic.twitter.com/QvE6O7Hyt9November 11, 2024
And hey, considering how many people are going to want to strike a pose in the new ensembles, there really couldn't have been a better time to add Photo Mode. It looks like there are plenty of options from filters to facial expressions to mess around with and create unique pictures, so whether you want some dynamic battle shots or selfies with the characters, it's got you covered.
Other than that, the November 20 update also adds four additional costumes and a new accessory, the option to pick a specific song to listen to at camps, as well as lip-sync support for Spanish, Latin American Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Portuguese. Oh, and you can now change Eve's hair to remove her ponytail entirely, if you fancy.
Wrapping up the announcement post, Stellar Blade's technical director says: "We will continue to do our best to keep up with the anticipation and love our players show us."
The devs behind PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade are "considering" a PC port and a sequel.
