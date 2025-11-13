Lies of P sequel isn't the only game that publisher Neowiz is working on, with another new soulslike in addition to a narrative RPG and life sim on the way
Neowiz is setting itself up to be a contender to FromSoftware's crown
It's financial report season, which means there is plenty of delicious information for us to dive into, including the news of upcoming projects from Lies of P publisher and co-developer Neowiz.
Neowiz has released its latest investor presentation, which details five new games that the company is developing in-house. These games include a sequel to Lies of P, a life sim, a survival game, a narrative RPG, and another soulslike.
The sequel to Lies of P was teased during one of the game's endings, which featured allusions to The Wizard of Oz. It was officially revealed in November 2023, less than two months after the game had launched. As reported by EBN, in 2024, Neowiz also stated that it was developing a sci-fi survival-horror game, though a company spokesperson said that it was too early to disclose progress on the project.
However, there are three previously unannounced projects in Neowiz's investor presentation that are listed under "global IPs" all "ready for expansion." All of the games will be released on PC and console, and the first is a life simulation game with almost no other details.
Next, we have a narrative RPG directed by Seungho Jin, who is best known as the director, game designer and scenario writer for Buried Stars, one of the best visual novels of the past five years. Given his excellence in story writing, I have high hopes for this one.
Finally, there is a new soulslike directed by Kay Lee, creative director of the online RPG Vindictus. While it wasn't such a huge hit in the West due to its microtransactions, Vindictus was extremely popular in Asia, particularly in China and South Korea.
Information about these games is very slim at the moment, but it seems Neowiz has a good line up of projects in development.
Freelance writer, full-time PlayStation Vita enthusiast, and speaker of some languages. I break up my days by watching people I don't know play Pokemon pretty fast.
