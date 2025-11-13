Lies of P sequel isn't the only game that publisher Neowiz is working on, with another new soulslike in addition to a narrative RPG and life sim on the way

Neowiz is setting itself up to be a contender to FromSoftware's crown

It's financial report season, which means there is plenty of delicious information for us to dive into, including the news of upcoming projects from Lies of P publisher and co-developer Neowiz.

Neowiz has released its latest investor presentation, which details five new games that the company is developing in-house. These games include a sequel to Lies of P, a life sim, a survival game, a narrative RPG, and another soulslike.

