How to get Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops
You can get free rewards in KCD2 by linking your game, Twitch and PROS accounts
The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch Drops include new armor, shields, and decorations for your horse. These free rewards come as a result of having spent enough time watching certain streams, but there's also other steps involved: mainly, linking a string of accounts together. Below we'll explain how to get Twitch drops in KCD2, what those rewards are, and those time limits will be.
How to get Twitch Drop rewards in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
You can get Twitch Drops in KCD2 by doing the following:
- Make a Twitch account if you don't have one already, or login if you do.
- Go to this page and scroll down to the section for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 campaign.
- Click the icon at the bottom of that section to create a PROS account and link it to your Twitch account.
- Sign onto Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, go into the start menu, and press DLC and Extras.
- Select PROS account, and use the QR code to link your KCD2 game to your PROS account.
- With your game linked to PROS, which is also linked to Twitch, go back to Twitch and watch any of these streams associated with the campaign.
- Watching streams for a certain amount of time will cause rewards to be added to your profile's Drops Inventory.
- Claim them there to have them added to your Player Storage in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, where you can pick them up!
All Twitch Drop rewards
Right now players have until the end of 11 February 2025 to earn all the currently-available rewards. To earn them, you'll watch streams for the following amount of time:
- 30 minutes - Warhorse Waffenrock
- 1 hour - Brigandine Sleeves
- 1 hour 30 minutes - Warhorse Gauntlets
- 2 hours - Brigandine Leg
- 2 hours 30 minutes - Warhorse Boots
- 3 hours - Warhorse Caparison
- 3 hours 30 minutes - Warhorse Shield
- 4 hours - Warhorse Bascinet
- 4 hours 30 minutes - Warhorse Pourpoint
It's also been stated that there will be future campaigns and drops in the future, adding new gear and rewards for players to earn.
