Elden Ring's Switch 2 port delayed into 2026 by FromSoftware for "performance adjustments," and people are surprisingly OK about it: "I'd rather it releases in a better state"

While the overlap of FromSoftware fans and Switch 2 owners may not be huge, they've received some bad news all the same. The Elden Ring port for Nintendo's portable system is delayed into 2026, and people are shockingly alright about it.

FromSoft's epic was announced for the Switch 2 back in April of this year. While Nintendo players have had to wait a few years to get their hands on the fantasy action RPG, they get a special version, the Tarnished Edition, which includes the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Originally, and optimistically, planned to make 2025, the release will now come out sometime in 2026, per the official Twitter account. "While development on Elden Ring Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments," reads the post, which goes on to apologize to fans.

While development on #ELDENRING Tarnished Edition continues wholeheartedly toward release, we have decided to move the launch to 2026 to allow time for performance adjustments. We apologize to players looking forward to the game and thank you for your patience and support. pic.twitter.com/TsLrhAWIGcOctober 23, 2025

Though disappointing, it's not surprising. We'd heard very little about this iteration of the hit game since it was first revealed, and with only two months left of the year, a push was starting to seem likely.

Players are taking the announcement surprisingly well. "Fair play, I'd rather it releases in a better state than broken for two weeks whilst you sit around for a patch that breaks your internal memory due to size when you DL it," says one response.

"Makes a change for them to delay a game rather than just release it in a mess," another dryly adds. Poking at FromSoft working on performance problems is a common theme, since ports of the studio's projects often need some work post-release to become stable.

There are demands for physical, non game-key card cartridges rather than being digital only too, as some Switch 2 releases have been. That's a detail we probably won't hear about until launch, but it's good to know the demand is there. However it comes out, a whole bunch of new players are about to discover the wrath of Malenia, the Goddess of Rot, and I can't wait for their reactions.

