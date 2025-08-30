The FromSoftware modder who put Halo maps into Dark Souls is back with an equally absurd but exciting mod: "I ported Morrowind to Elden Ring"

A legendary Halo and FromSoftware modder is back with a project ambitious and ballsy enough to explain his months-long hiatus: Elden Ring except it's actually The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind.

YouTuber and modder InfernoPlus hasn't been active for a while, but it's understandable when you find out that he's in fact been working on an Elden Ring mod that almost entirely recreates Morrowind. In a new video called 'I ported Morrowind to Elden Ring,' the creator explains the process.

I ported Morrowind to Elden Ring - YouTube Watch On

"So, yeah, this is an actual, real mod that I've been putting together for quite a while," he said. "The gist of this is... Morrowind running in the Elden Ring engine. This project is not finished yet, but I'd wager it's just about halfway done at this point, though that can be kind of difficult to gauge at a project of this scale."

"I was originally targeting the Dark Souls 1 engine, but found that it could not handle how dense the Morrowind landscape was. We then ported this project to Dark Souls 3, where it just barely fit within the world-loading restrictions."

InfernoPlus goes on to say that moving the mod over to Elden Ring was much easier because community modding for the RPG has advanced so much over the years, and "well, Elden Ring is just a much better game than Dark Souls 3."

The video above shows off where the project is at right now - and it's about what you could imagine. It's Elden Ring, you're rolling about in third-person with that classic run animation, but this time you're doing it in Morrowind's freaky fantasy world, rebuilt to scale. "The world is there, but it's completely devoid of actual gameplay," InfernoPlus said, at least for now.

You might recognize the content creator's name because making outlandish mods like this is kind of their MO. InfernoPlus previously put iconic Halo weapons into Dark Souls: Remastered. They then turned heads again by putting out a Dark Souls mod recreating entire Halo multiplayer maps and environments.

