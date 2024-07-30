Elden Ring buffs almost every single Spirit Ash summon, leaving out everyone's favorite clone buddy Mimic Tear

Elden Ring 's latest patch has rolled out a plethora of buffs for the vast majority of its Spirit Ash summons, apart from everyone's favorite clone, the Mimic Tear, which FromSoftware has apparently determined was good enough already.

As detailed today in the patch notes for Elden Ring version 1.13 , any summoned spirit that's been updated to '+8' or higher, apart from the Mimic Tear, has now had both its attack power and damage negation increased, allowing it to hit harder and survive longer. Similarly, within the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, once you've managed to level up your Revered Spirit Ash Blessing up to level five or higher, all spirits apart from the Mimic Tear will see their attack and damage negation boosted.

Poor Mimic Tear. Our loyal replica also missed out on getting individual buffs – a whopping 81 out of 84 Spirit Ashes were tweaked in some manner in this update, with the notes below many of them simply stating that they'll "no longer stagger as easily." Some have also had their attack and HP buffed, amongst other boosts, but Mimic Tear hasn't received any.

It's not all bad news for Mimic Tear users, though, because a bug "in the behavior of the Mimic Tear spirit when casting Spells, Incantations and Skills" has been ironed out. The patch notes don't explain what exactly the issue was, but hey, it's got to be an improvement, right?

Otherwise, the patch has made a small but crucial tweak to the pop-up that appears when you try to summon Torrent when he's lost all his health . Rather than defaulting to 'cancel' like it has done for the last two years, you'll now be automatically set to press 'OK' to use an Estus Flask on him, which is no doubt going to make an enormous difference in frantic situations, and I can't believe it's not been done sooner.

