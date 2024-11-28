Bloodborne servers will undergo maintenance on the same day as a potential PlayStation tease, so surely nothing bad will happen this time, right?
December 3 might be the day remaster hopefuls have been waiting for, but don't bet on it
Bloodborne servers are undergoing maintenance on the same day that publisher Sony seemingly teased something, and for the first time in years, fan speculation around a remaster doesn't seem quite so far-fetched. I mean, it probably still won't happen, but I can see where Bloodborne fans are going with this one.
People have been desperately asking for a Bloodborne remaster for so long and with so much gusto, the project has now entered the same mythical realm as Half-Life 3 and Hollow Knight Silksong. That is to say that wishing for it to exist - and then slapping metaphorical clown makeup on - is basically an internet meme at this point. But the latest round of speculation seems a little more hopeful, which might make the potential disappointment even more hurtful.
BREAKING: #Bloodborne servers are undergoing maintenance on 12/03/2024. The SAME DATE that was hidden in a recent PlayStation trailer.Is a remaster/remake announcement FINALLY happening?! pic.twitter.com/XpI65kquluNovember 27, 2024
When you now start the gothic action RPG, a pop-up message explains that online functionality will be disabled while servers undergo maintenance on December 3. Online maintenance is nothing noteworthy in itself, however, some fans noticed that a recent PlayStation marketing trailer teased that exact same date too.
The Play Has No Limits trailer below, published two weeks ago, has a brief shot at the 46-second mark showing a train station customer information screen. Despite being released in the middle of November, the screen shows a date of December 3, which some fans latched onto as a teaser for a games showcase or other announcement of some kind.
That's all purely speculation, though, and we won't know whether anything's actually happening on the Bloodborne remaster front until December 3 comes and goes. PlayStation has been bringing several of its biggest hits to PC with God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Horizon all making the transition - and with developer FromSoftware's long history on the platform, it is a little strange to see Bloodborne missing from the line-up.
Sony is in talks to acquire Elden Ring developer’s parent company, so surely that brings us a step closer to something Bloodborne related.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.