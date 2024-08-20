Black Myth: Wukong's first optional boss Wandering Wight is taking names, so of course players are already doing no-hit kills and cheesing him

Black Myth: Wukong's opening optional boss is decimating players left and right, but some have already beaten the boss without taking a hit - as well as cheesing it to death.

The first optional boss you'll (probably) come to in Black Myth: Wukong's world is the Wandering Wight, a tall figure with an admittedly bulbous head. Don't let the weird body proportions lull you into a false sense of security - the Wandering Wight is a truly tough boss, leaving players caught in brutal chain attacks like smacking the ground to send out a short shockwave three times in quick succession.

You can see a little gameplay against the Wandering Wight just below, which gives a decent glimpse into why it's so tough. Because of the sweeping attacks, it's difficult to dodge all the way outside of the Wight's grasp, and it's also got some tricky area-based attacks like the whacky energy beam in its back pocket.

So, naturally, some Black Myth: Wukong players are already besting the Wandering Wight without suffering so much as a single hit. You can see two prime examples of the feat just below, and it's worth pointing out that the YouTuber has already beaten five other Black Myth bosses without taking a hit at the time of writing - go check out their channel for more.

Black Myth Wukong - Wandering Wight Boss Fight (No Damage Taken) - YouTube Watch On

There's also a sneaky little cheese strategy for beating the Wandering Wight, as seen below. It's by no means a flawless strategy, because even the YouTuber themselves gets battered a fair bit, but there's a tree and rock in one corner of the boss arena where you can temporarily trap the Wight, letting you leap up and strike the Wight's head before it inevitably comes free.

It's also worth mentioning not to panic if the Wandering Wight's ability doesn't immediately drop for you to pick up. According to the player below, you can rest up at a future Keeper's Shrine and then collect the boss' ability. It sounds like a really fun ability - you temporarily turn into the Wandering Wight and ram enemies with your massive noggin.

