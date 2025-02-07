Avowed won't have enemy scaling, director confirms, but it will have jank: "You gotta accept a little jank to do something fun and creative"

We are very close to reaching the end of the rainbow with Avowed's impending release, but Obsidian game director Carrie Patel wants you to have reasonable expectations: no, Avowed won't have enemy scaling, though it sounds like the game may feature some jank.

"Enemies do not scale with your level," Patel puts it plainly in a new rapid-fire interview with MinnMax. This might surprise you – level scaling is becoming more common, evidenced by RPGs like Cyberpunk 2077 and Diablo 4 – but I'm looking forward to exploring Avowed's dangerous cliffsides with the knowledge that power is power. One of the most liberating feelings I've experienced involves returning to a game like Dark Souls' starting area, as overleveled as a grass-fed cow, and chewing up everything in my path.

Less surprising than the game's lack of level scaling, however, is the fact that Avowed might have some bugs at launch. Big, buggy launches, such as Civilization 7's recent stumble into the spotlight, have seemingly become synonymous with AAA gaming.

That said, bugs have always been part of gaming, and some people have always been huffy about it. In their defense, I don't think anyone has ever outright enjoyed paying for a game and finding out it's easier to break than glass. In 2009, a younger GamesRadar+ even reported on the fact that the EU was proposing a law that would secure refunds for broken video game releases.

But, if we ignore gamers' rights for just a second, we can recognize that most unique, new products aren't flawless at first. To that point, Patel thinks jank is unavoidable while taking risks.

"You gotta accept a little jank to do something fun and creative," Patel tells MinnMax. We'll find out how "fun and creative" Avowed is when it releases on February 18.

Avowed director confirms the game follows The Outer Worlds' lead to skip New Game Plus, but DLC is still a "maybe."