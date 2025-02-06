Avowed director confirms the game follows The Outer Worlds' lead to skip New Game Plus, but DLC is still a "maybe"

Avowed won't launch with a New Game Plus option, but the game's director isn't ruling out DLC.

Obsidian Entertainment is returning to its first-person roleplaying roots in Avowed, coming out February 18, after dabbling with craft-o-survival gameplay in Grounded and a historical adventure in Pentiment for its last few games. That means there'll be tons of room for unique character builds, wild choices, and multiple endings.

As such, as soon as you reach the credits with, let's say, your virtuous mage who dual wields wands, you might want to restart with a New Game Plus save and go through the whole thing again as an evildoer who betrays the empire and sides with the antagonist - which you are actually able to do, by the way.

However, game director Carrie Patel confirmed that New Game Plus isn't included in the game at launch, sadly, in an interview with MinnMax, noting that players can simply start a "new game" after finishing the RPG. Games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 added New Game Plus modes, which let you restart the game with all your existing upgrades and gear, in post-launch updates, so it's also a possibility in this case, especially with how different each playthrough of Avowed is bound to be. Though, the studio's last full-fat RPG The Outer Worlds was also missing the feature. Only time will tell, I guess.

On a happier note, when asked about potential Avowed DLC, Patel responded with a simple "maybe." Pillars of Eternity 2 had three expansions and The Outer Worlds received two awesome packs - one of which was also directed by Patel - so Obsidian is definitely not opposed to adding onto its big adventures.

For now, Avowed is coming out on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass later this month. You can read our Big in 2025 Avowed preview to find out why it's both the culmination and evolution of every Obsidian's ever made before.

