As mixed Steam reviews pile up, Civilization 7 devs say updates are on the way as they hold themselves "to a high standard and always strive to create the best game possible"

The long-awaited strategy behemoth Civilization 7 is finally here, and its launch isn't exactly going smoothly with thousands of negative reviews from fans pouring in – but developer Firaxis Games is listening, and fixes addressing complaints are in the works.

Acknowledging the game's mixed feedback on Steam in a new announcement, Firaxis says players' voices aren't going unheard. "Over the last few days, the team has been poring over your feedback, including our most recent Steam reviews during the Early Access period," writes the studio. "As stewards of the Civilization franchise, we hold ourselves to a high standard and always strive to create the best game possible."

The devs continue, stating that "Civ would not have come this far without you, and your opinions matter greatly to us." In response to fans' recent feedback, Firaxis reveals it has "identified three key areas that we're prioritizing work against as quickly as possible." The team is also working on a roadmap, but the "three key areas" described seem to cover most Steam users' complaints – from the UI to better multiplayer.

UI improvements are Firaxis' "top priority," with the studio assuring fans it's "committed to getting this right." Current fixes addressing UI problems include "making UI interactions more intuitive, improving map readability, fixing areas of polish like formatting, and more." The devs are also looking into "implementing community-requested features" elsewhere, namely in multiplayer with co-op teams and hotseat support.

Alongside these tweaks, a wider variety of map types, quality-of-life changes, and better customization are coming, with Firaxis saying work is "already well underway on Patch 1.1.0" – an update set to drop sometime in March. Hopefully, updates help see the game's full potential shine through its quirks, as it's certainly there. Our own Civilization 7 review dubs the title "a revolutionary strategy game that cements the series' legendary status."

