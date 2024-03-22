Responding to Steam complaints, Dragon's Dogma 2 dev promises to squash bugs and remedy frame rate issues, points out microtransactions can be obtained in-game

Capcom has responded to Dragon's Dogma 2 players complaining about performance issues on PC, and the game's microtransaction purchases.

Dragon's Dogma 2 just launched earlier today on March 22, and it's already breaking records for Capcom in terms of PC player count. That being said, players have been less than impressed with the game's performance issues on PC, which include severe stuttering, frame rate drops, and even crashes, while others have been speaking out against the amount of microtransaction purchases available for the RPG.

In a new Steam post, Capcom has responded to both complaints, as well as apologizing for the issues PC players are facing. "We are investigating/fixing critical problems such as crashes and freezing," Capcom's post reads, adding "We will be addressing crashes and bug fixes starting from those with the highest priority in patches in the near future.

"A large amount of CPU usage is allocated to each character and calculating the impact of their physical presence in various areas. In certain situations where numerous characters appear simultaneously, the CPU usage can be very high and may affect the frame rate," the developer continues. "We are aware that in such situations, settings that reduce GPU load may currently have a limited effect; however, we are looking into ways to improve performance in the future."

This reasoning for the number of characters reducing the game's frame rate has already been latched onto by Dragon's Dogma 2 player base. Even before the RPG launched, players were already planning NPC killing sprees to boost the game's frame rate in certain areas, particularly in towns and cities, to preserve their CPU space.

Finally, Capcom's Steam post touches on the microtransaction items available for purchase. As players have already attested, Capcom points out that every item available for purchase can also be earned by playing Dragon's Dogma 2—you can find items like Wakestones and Rift Crystals out in the game's open world, which means you don't explicitly have to use the microtransaction options.

Read up on our Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Frustration quest guide for how to find the greatsword and archistaff.