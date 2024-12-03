A new update and $30 discount means now is the the perfect time to get into the criminal underworld of a galaxy far, far, away in Star Wars Outlaws

After bouncing Star Wars Outlaws at launch, I’ve been meaning to get into it after hearing about all the improvements, and if you’re in a similar boat, this deal might be the perfect chance. Amazon is currently selling the Limited Edition of the game (which only gets you the Jyn Erso-inspired Rogue Infiltrator character pack, but that’s better than nothing) on both PS5 and Xbox Series X for only $39.99, which is the cheapest it has ever been!

That’s a nice reduction from the game’s full price of $69.99, though Amazon might not keep this deal around for much longer, so now would be the time to buy if you want to benefit from this discount – in fact, there are plenty of other Cyber Monday gaming deals to take advantage of while there’s still time.

Earlier in November, Amazon were selling Star Wars Outlaws for around $50, and Best Buy are selling the standard edition of the game for this sort of price right now, so this really is the best offer around – even the Microsoft and PlayStation store’s digital equivalents can’t compete.

Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition is currently going for its lowest-ever price right now, meaning you dive into the RPG for less and also bag yourself some extra goodies for Kay and Nix. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Star Wars fan

✅ You enjoy open-world games

✅ You like action games and/or shooters

✅ There’s a Star Wars fan in your life who’d appreciate this Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after a shorter adventure

❌ Stealth of any kind just isn’t your thing

❌ You really don’t like physical media Price check: $49.99 (standard edition) at Best Buy | $51.92 at Walmart UK: £38.99 (standard edition) at Argos

Should you buy Star Wars Outlaws Limited Edition?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It’s no secret that Star Wars Outlaws had a bit of a luckluster launch and its ropey stealth system definitely undermined the experience, but there is still a lot to like and a great sense of place – it does feel very Star Wars while also being its own thing! And with the updates and patches, it sounds like the game is in a much better spot.

If you were initially put off but are still intrigued by it, this is a great chance to get the game without spending a big chunk of cash. That spare $30 can definitely get you a nice indie game or two to check out between long Sabaac sessions or sharpshooting crime syndicate henchmen and imperial forces. Otherwise, Star Wars Outlaws at this sort of price would make for a great gift for a Star Wars fan you know who missed it at launch.

On the off chance you need something to play Star Wars Outlaws on, why not check out our Cyber Monday Xbox deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals too.