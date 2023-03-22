How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by Turtle Beach

If you're wondering how to watch the Future Games Show, you have come to the right place. The Future Games Show is set to return for three events in 2023, with our first broadcast due on March 23.

There are plenty of ways for you to view new Future Games Show events, which are always packed with new trailers, unannounced video game reveals, and plenty of surprises. You can view the Future Games Show by subscribing to GamesRadar's Twitch channel and YouTube channel, and you can also view the showcases on our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter page, and right here on GamesRadar .

If you're looking for more information on our next show, which is powered by Turtle Beach, then you'll want to click through to learn how to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. If you're interested in our upcoming shows for the rest of 2023, you'll need to wait a little while longer: FGS @E3 is scheduled for June 11, and FGS @Gamescom is due to go live on August 23.

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar's flagship gaming showcase and is rapidly building a reputation as one of the best ways to discover new games on PlayStation, PC, Nintendo, and Xbox, with over 400 games features across nine shows so far. You can also view the Future Games Show Steam Sale page to see all of the games featured in the most recent showcase.