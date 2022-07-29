How to get Wolverine Zero in Fortnite

The Fortnite Wolverine Zero skin is the latest cosmetic to arrive from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic series, and it’s exclusive to the August Fortnite Crew Pack. This means you’ll need to be paying for a monthly subscription to Fortnite Crew to collect the skin, but there are plenty of other Zero War items that you can get without being part of Fortnite Crew. While this isn’t Wovlerine’s first appearance in Fortnite, it’s certainly a unique look for the character, and definitely one for any big fans of the X-Men. Here’s how you can get the Wolverine Zero skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Fortnite Wolverine Zero skin (Image: © Epic Games) If you want to dress up as this version of the adamantium X-Man, you’ll need to be a Fortnite Crew subscriber. If you pay monthly (£9.99/$11.99 per month) to be in the premium club, you’ll get the Wolverine Zero skin as part of the August 2022 Crew Pack once you log in after the pack is available. You’ll be able to collect the contents of this pack when it goes live on July 31 at these times:

5PM PDT (West Coast US)

8PM EDT (East Coast US)

1AM BST (UK)

2AM CEST (EU)

Along with the Fortnite Wolverine Zero skin, based on the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, you’ll get the demonic Muramasa Blade Back Bling and Pickaxe in your monthly Fortnite Crew pack. You’ll also get the “Best Fight You Ever Had” Loading Screen, featuring Wolverine Zero battling on the Fortnite map, and the usual 1,000 monthly V-Bucks that each Crew Pack provides.



Each of the five issues of the Fortnite-Marvel crossover comic also come with unique rewards. Players can get the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin by purchasing issue #1 of Zero War, or by waiting for the bundle to arrive in the store again. If you want more Wolverine gear, you can collect the Wolverine-based Pickaxe (not the Muramasa Blade) by picking up issue #3 when it releases on August 17, 2022, or you can wait until it goes into the Fortnite item shop for a limited time.