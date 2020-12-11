Fortnite Winterfest 2020: When does it start and what rewards will be available

Fortnite Winterfest is a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, bringing gifts to all players along with winter-themed limited time events to get everyone into the holiday spirit. The original festive event was titled 14 Days of Fortnite, and although in 2019 Epic rebranded it to Fortnite Winterfest the concept remained the same. There were daily challenges released to earn seasonal reward items, and a Winterfest Cabin could be accessed from the Fortnite main menu with a fresh gift to unwrap each day. If you want to know when the Fortnite Winterfest 2020 starts, here's everything we know so far.

When does Fortnite Winterfest 2020 start

At the moment we don't have any officially confirmed details for Fortnite Winterfest 2020, but we can only assume that some sort of festive event will be happening soon. In 2019, Fortnite Winterfest launched on December 18 and ran through to January 6, so if a similar timescale is followed this year we should get some official information very soon.

What will be included in Fortnite Winterfest 2020

Here are some things that @intercelluar & i found until leaking is back to normal:- Epic are working on a Slurp Bazooka- There's an unreleased "Fire Extinguisher" item- We might get a "Snowman NPC" that grants you a quest, it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn lootOctober 22, 2020

Again, no official details have been confirmed yet, but dataminers have discovered a Snowman NPC in the code that "grants you a quest, it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn loot". This sounds very much like the actions carried out by Fortnite characters found around the island, so we could have an extra NPC to interact with.

Something I didn't notice until now: Snowmando does NOT have an Item Shop tag! 👀This may be a bit far-fetched, but could this mean that he could be a free skin of this year's 14 Days of Fortnite (Winterfest)? pic.twitter.com/NAvxhW6Tg9December 5, 2020

Another dataminer has identified the Snowmando outfit, which is a cheeky Christmas pun on The Mandalorian who was also added as a playable character for this season. As it doesn't have an Item Shop tag attached, it's possible that this will be one of the reward items in the Fortnite Winterfest 2020 event – either for completing a quest, or as an unwrapped gift if the Winterfest Cabin returns.

