Fortnite will enable glider re-deploying in all game modes in the 6.20 update

Fortnite update 6.20 is due out tomorrow, October 24, and on top of the Fortnitemares Halloween event , the update will also bring a new feature to all game modes: glider re-deploys. Per Epic's latest blog post , "you will be able to re-deploy your glider when you are at least three stories high."

The ability to re-deploy gliders was previously introduced in the high-flying Soaring 50's game mode - but following update 6.20 players, will be able to glide anytime in normal solo, duo and squad games. This will essentially negate lethal fall damage - and consequently shake up build-offs - and also allow players to travel much faster. Suffice it to say, it's a big change, but it's not necessarily going to be a permanent one.

For now, Epic is planning to enable game-wide glider re-deploys for a week to test "how providing a singular mobility mechanic that all players can use will affect regular gameplay." So at least initially, glider re-deploys will only stick around until Wednesday, October 31. Whether the mechanic returns for good remains to be seen.

Reactions have been mixed so far, with many players expressing concern that this feature will lower the skill ceiling on building and make it virtually impossible to punish towering structures. But again, this is just a one-week test, so if that's how the majority of Fortnite players feel after a week, glider re-deploys may well vanish forever come November 1.