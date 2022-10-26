If you want to throw candy from a vehicle in Fortnite, then you need to know where to find it and how to carry out that action, which isn't immediately obvious as you don't have to option to do it while you're sat in the driving seat. Only passengers are able to use items from their inventories while inside a vehicle, but that doesn't mean you need someone else to help you with this spooky assignment as it's perfectly possible to do it on your own.

Candies are back in the battle royale for the Fortnite Fortnitemares event, and they can be consumed to provide various benefits including boosting your health and shield, giving you thermal vision, providing a speed boost, or reducing the effect of gravity so you can leap and bound your way across Fortnite. For one of the Halloween-themed quests released during this event you need to launch treats from your ride three times, so here's everything you need to know to throw candy from a vehicle in Fortnite.

How to throw candy from a vehicle in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Before you can throw candy from a vehicle in Fortnite, you first need to find some of those sweet treats, but helpfully there are plenty of ways to do this. If you go to any house and ring the doorbell until it breaks, you may receive a 'treat' in the form of candy, and lots of residential properties around the island have a bucket of treats in their decorations you can search. Plenty of Fortnite characters have started selling candy during this Halloween event too, so if you see one nearby they can also help you out in exchange for some Bars. Note that although there are many different treats you can use for this quest, the Zero Point Pretzel does not count towards it – it's not really candy, after all.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now you've got your hands on some treats, you can move on to throw candy from a vehicle in Fortnite, however you'll notice that when you get into a ride your inventory disappears and you only have access to the usual driving controls. To remedy this, follow the Switch Seat prompt (usually clicking in the right stick) and you'll become a passenger, which then allows you to highlight the candy in your inventory, hold the Aim trigger to burst out of a window, then press the Throw trigger to launch the treat. You can do this on your own while the vehicle is stationary, and if you don't have three candies to throw then you can get out and collect them up before repeating the process to use the same ones again. Follow this method to throw candy from a vehicle in Fortnite three times in total, and the quest will be complete.