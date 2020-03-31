Fortnite Recruitment Poster locations: Where to deface GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters

If you've been following the Merc with the Mouth's tasks this season then you'll want to know where the Fortnite Recruitment Poster locations are, so you can draw all over them with your big black marker. This entry in the Fortnite Deadpool challenges sends you out to deface three GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters, and although there's a decent number of them around the island a lot of them are tucked away so you may not stumble across them by accident. We've been on the campaign trail in Fortnite to search out all of these motivational displays and save you the leg work, so if you want to add the Deadpool wrap to your locker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, then check out where you can deface Fortnite recruitment posters.

Fortnite Recruitment Poster locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked all of the Fortnite recruitment poster locations we've discovered, and as you can see they are well distributed around the island with options in every named location. As with most challenges in the game, you can deface GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters over multiple matches until you ruin three in total, but if you're looking for a quick route for ticking them all off in one go then here are couple of options:

Frenzy Farm - there are Fortnite SHADOW recruitment posters on the west side of the small red barn and the southeast corner of the main house in F4, and the southeast corner of the large red barn in F4.

Weeping Woods - there are Fortnite GHOST recruitment posters on the east side of the main building in D5, on the east side of the toilet building south of the campground in D6, and two more on the north and east sides of the GHOST house just east of Weeping Woods in D5.

