Fortnite Nerf guns - price, pre-order, and info on when they launch

Smashing the words 'Fornite Nerf guns' together is cool enough as it is, but things just got a lot better. Hasbro, Nerf, and Fortnite are teaming up once again for a new range of retail-exclusive sets that are based on weapons from the game, including a motorised version of the Assault Rifle and the rare Reaper harvesting tool skin. These will become available across the US from 1 October 2019. Stand aside, Avengers: Endgame - this may be the greatest crossover ever. Mainly because it allows you to tag your friends with foam darts at any and every opportunity, and you get to claim Victory Royale in real life.

The Fortnite Nerf gun range is pretty extensive. As well as a cheaper 'Targeting Set' with branded dartboard (weighing in at $19.99), the range stretches to rifles you can decorate with DURRR Burger stickers ($49.99), blasters inspired by the game's Dual Pistols ($34.99), and a Tactical Shotgun that comes with 3 Loot Llama targets ($44.99) for you to practice on. This latest batch of Fornite Nerf guns is available for pre-order right now, so it's worth setting one aside if you're interested. You can guarantee that they'll fly off the shelves upon release and beyond, especially closer to Halloween when everyone's putting together a Fortnite-related costume. Or at Christmas time, of course (I pity anyone trying to find one of these in stores come Holiday Season). To get you ahead of the curve, we've included links below that'll take you straight to the pre-sale pages. You'll also find full descriptions and glorious imagery for each one below.

Fortnite Nerf gun deals

Nerf Fortnite AR-E Motorized Blaster | $49.99 exclusively at Target

We don't have a link for the Target-exclusive AR-E yet, but we'll update this page as soon as we do. Keep your eyes open!

Nerf Fortnite RH-T | $19.99 exclusively at Walmart

A replica of the in-game skin that we'd love to get our hands on. We don't have the preorder link yet, but will add it as soon as we do.

Fortnite Nerf gun models

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Nerf guns can be expensive, so this entry-level set is a good place to start if you're low on cash or don't want to blow $30+ at once. Powered by a simple pull-down 'priming handle' system, it doesn't even need batteries to operate. With 10 darts in the pack, two blasters, and a target, you've got everything you need for target practice with your family and friends.

Exclusively from Target. Preorder here.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Modelled on the Dual Pistols from the game, these colorful adaptations can be used one per hand or shared if you're feeling generous. Each blaster has an internal clip that can fit three darts, and - as above - no batteries are needed.

Exclusively from Target. Preorder here.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Nerf Fortnite AR-E Motorized Blaster

OK, now we're talking. Based on the Fortnite Assault Rifle, this vision in purple and orange features motorized innards to help your darts go faster. With flip-up sights and a stock for bracing against your shoulder, this is understandably pricier than other entries on this list. Each clip packs 10 darts a pop, and you get 20 darts in the pack overall. It's worth bearing in mind that you'll need four AA batteries to make it work.

Exclusively at Target. Preorders aren't available yet, but we'll update this page as soon as that changes.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Nerf Fortnite RH-T

Designed to evoke the Grim Reaper's own scythe, this foam accessory is built with the Reaper harvesting tool skin as its inspiration The fake wrapping around the handle is a particularly nice touch.

Exclusively from Walmart. Preorders aren't available yet, but we'll update this page when they pop up.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

If you think that pistol looks familiar, don't worry - you're not going mad. This is a reskin of the banana yellow Fortnite blaster that's currently out in the wild, only this one's also packing a few Loot Llama targets to practice your aim on. Sweet!

Exclusively from Amazon. Preorder here.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

The DURRR Burger's making the trip from screen to reality with the new Assault Rifle pack. This special blaster comes with a set of themed stickers that you can plaster all over it, not to mention the usual motorized insides and 20 darts. Remember, you'll need four AA batteries for this one.

Available exclusively at Amazon. Available for preorder here.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

With pump-action and oversized 'MEGA' darts, the TS-R is a formidable Nerf blaster. Inspired by Fortnite's Tactical Shotgun, this is another redesign of a previously released product that's been given a new coat of paint and some Loot Llama targets to practice with. Lock and load!

Exclusively from Amazon. Preorder here.

