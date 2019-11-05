The Fortnite Darkfire Bundle has Halloween looks with holiday savings

The Fortnite Darkfire Bundle is available now, letting you infuse your game with a dripping black coffin's worth of grimdark style with one purchase - and just in time for the holidays! The Fortnite Darkfire Bundle includes three new outfits, each of which is an extra-metal take on popular characters from previous updates. Meet Dark Power Chord, Shadow Ark, and Molten Omen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The names sum up the skins pretty well: Molten Omen is an even darker version of the superheroic (or villainous) Omen skin with cracks of molten fire infused into the outfit; Shadow Ark is an almost all-black version of the Ark skin, featuring some creepy-cool all-white eyes; and Dark Power Chord is… well, she's a purple-and-blue version of Power Chord. I'm not sure why she's both, maybe this version of her is the Frankenstein's Monster of rock 'n roll.

On top of the new characters, the Fortnite Darkfire Bundle includes three each of new wraps, back blings, and pickaxes. It also bundles in the Unification Emote, which makes your character do a sort of balletic en pointe with their feet and legs while bringing their hands together in a triangle shape over their head. Hashtag Illuminati, you know the drill.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You can pick up the Fortnite Darkfire Bundle as its own in-game purchase now, or grab a copy at retail stores for $29.99 / £24.99 - here's the listing on Amazon US and on Amazon UK if you fancy grabbing a physical version for yourself or a friend or your entire clan.