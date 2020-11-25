Fortnite Crew is a subscription service that launches next month

Fortnite Crew, a new subscription service that will include the Battle Pass and exclusive goodies, will be available from December 2 with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

For £9.99/$11.99/€11.99 a month, subscribers will receive the full Battle Pass for each season. Each month, they'll also receive 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on whatever they want in the game's store, and a monthly Crew Pack - a cosmetic bundle that will always include a new Outfit and at least one accessory, all of which are exclusive to subscribers, and will never appear in the shop.

You'll be able to buy a Crew subscription in the store and cancel it at any time. If you've already bought the relevant battle pass, you'll automatically be refunded the 950 V-Bucks that you used to pay for it.

Earlier this month, Epic surveyed some of its players asking whether they'd be interested in a subscription service very similar to Fortnite Crew . The suggestions included V-bucks and exclusive cosmetics, but also asked whether players would want to pay $15.99 or $18.99 for the item, which could mean that player feedback encouraged Epic to adjust the price downwards.

Fortnite Crew is only a few days away, but before then players will have to deal with the imminent arrival of Galactus . One of Marvel's very biggest bads is heading to the battle royale on December 1 at 4pm ET to bring an end to the Nexus War. Players will need to log into a special playlist in order to check out the event, but whatever happens it doesn't sound like this will be the end for Fortnite's superpowered crossover, as the game's creative director, Donald Mustard, says his plans with Marvel could run for "many, many, many years."

