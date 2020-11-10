Fortnite could be getting a monthly paid subscription

Fortnite developer Epic Games could be considering adding a monthly paid subscription to the game. A recent survey sent to players was shared on Twitter by noted leaker FireMonkey, asking players their thoughts on a potential recurring bundle.

🚨Fortnite "Monthly Crew Pack" Leak🚨In a recent survey Epic Games has sent out, this image can be seen:With the image users are being quizzed on how they would rate the monthly subscription service.Survey was brought to my attention VIA: @MarDlt_ pic.twitter.com/daYouFMcVyNovember 7, 2020

The survey showed players an image suggesting that a bundle would offer 1,000 V-Bucks (worth about $8) each month, as well as "instant access" to each season's battle pass (which will set paying customers back another $8 or so every three months, give or take). There's also a "monthly crew pack" offering early access to a skin, pickaxe, and back-bling. As well as asking players what they understood would be included in the potential subscription, the survey queries how much they'd be willing to pay for it, with $15.99 and $18.99 price tags floated by Epic.

The response to the survey seems relatively positive, although it has some players mourning the loss of the annual subscription pass mentioned last year, which Epic eventually decided not to pursue. There's enthusiasm about the timed-exclusive skin, but some people have suggested that the deal might not be brilliant value for money, especially in regions outside of the US.

There is, of course, no guarantee that the subscription will ever come to be - Epic's current approach seems to have worked pretty well so far. If it does exist, however, the fact that the developer is only just asking players what they think could mean it's still a reasonable way off.

