Fortnite PS4 players get free Carbon Commando skin pack

The latest Fortnite freebie is a Carbon Commando skin pack for PS4 players. The pack is now available free of charge via the PlayStation Store, and comes with a Carbon Commando skin and pack back bling which you can use in Fortnite Battle Royale or Fortnite Creative. Check out the full ensemble below.

Note that in order to claim the skin, you'll need an active PlayStation Plus subscription. Which is a tad annoying seeing as how you don't need a subscription in order to play Fortnite, but that said, the service is totally worth it in its own right. The latest PlayStation Plus free games include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and The Witness, not to mention Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Hitman: The Complete First Season, and Divekick. Plus you can save 25% on 12 months of PlayStation Plus this week.

The Carbon Commando comes at an exciting time for Fortnite. Update 8.20 has only just arrived, bringing with it a proper ranked mode in the form of Arena, a Floor is Lava LTM, and a new Battle Royale feature called foraging. Arena mode is the most exciting part of the update, in no small part because it's central to the upcoming Fortnite World Cup, an online tournament which will allow all players to compete for a prize pool totaling $40 million.

Here are all the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges and Fortnite Discovery Challenges to look out for as you make your way through Season 8.