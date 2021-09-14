Forspoken lead writer also working on an unannounced AAA game set for 2023

Lead Forspoken writer Allison Rymer is also contributing to an unannounced AAA game currently scheduled for 2023.

Rymer's LinkedIn profile distinguishes between her work on Forspoken – "world built, developed story and wrote script for AAA video game" – and a mystery "triple-A video game" set for a 2023 release. It's just a notch on the timeline for now, though. It seems Rymer joined the project in November 2020 and that their work is still ongoing, but that's about all we know about the project, which is still to be revealed.

That said, based on Rymer's listing, it appears that whatever studio is making this mystery game has ties to Montreal. Granted, a whole heck of a lot of game studios are based in or have branches in Montreal – including EA, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Detroit: Become Human house Quantic Dream, Outriders studio People Can Fly, Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs, and Forspoken parent Square Enix, which oversees internal developer Luminous Productions – so we're still stuck barking in the dark.

The key takeaway here is that if you liked the world and characters on display in the latest Forspoken trailer, which locked in a release date of spring 2022, you can look forward to more work from the lead writer behind them. Obviously, games can differ dramatically even with shared staff, but that also makes it fun to see how game writers adapt to different settings, themes, and genres.