Forget the RTX 4050, Nvidia apparently isn't done with the RTX 3050

Hoping to pick up an RTX 4050 in 2024? Well, Nvidia might end up offering up an RTX 3050 instead, as the graphics card giant is allegedly working on a new version. The latest round of rumors suggests a lower-spec variant of the Ampere GPU will replace the 2022 version, and it could be on the shelves by January.

Nvidia hasn't officially announced a desktop RTX 4050 GPU yet, but it's reasonable to assume it'll end up on the best graphics card battlefield at some point. After all, the company did eventually release an RTX 3050 card, albeit two years after Ampere made its debut. However, things could work out a little differently this generation, especially since RTX 30-series cards are seemingly still being churned out to support the entry-level scene.

Highlighted by Videocards, the insider RTX 3050 information was shared via the Chinese forum Board Channels. The post claims that AIB partners have been informed that the RTX 3050 8GB model will be discontinued and replaced with a new 6GB variant, with the latter being phased out once supplies deplete.

The reason? According to the insider, the RTX 3050 6GB will attempt to "meet market demands". The gap in question might be referring to gaming PC enthusiasts looking to build an ultra-low power rig, as even the last version of the GPU has a 115W TDP. Perhaps that means we'll end up with an even more efficient model, as potentially ending up with a card that can fetch power from PCIe would offer something the RTX 4050 ultimately will not. Of course, the more likely reason for this card's existence is that the 8GB 3060 is likely distracting people from picking up an RTX 4060.

Should you wait for the RTX 4050?

If you're actively waiting for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, chances are that you're looking for a low-spec, power-efficient way to play games at 1080p. While Nvidia hasn't announced plans for the entry-level graphics card yet, it would theoretically share specs with the already available chip found in some of the best gaming laptops. That includes potentially wielding a lighter version of the AD107 GPU found within GeForce RTX 4060 cards.

If you're truly hoping to piece together an efficient entry-level rig that draws less power while still having access to AI tools like Nvidia DLSS 3.5, then holding out for the RTX 4050 could be key. There's no guarantee that the card's TDP will be drastically lower than the RTX 4060, and Nvidia's revised RTX 3050 will inevitably guzzle less juice. However, opting for the latter will bar you from boosting fps using neat tricks like Frame Generation, and the tech makes all the difference when trying to run the latest releases.

