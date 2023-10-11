Forget everything else, this is one of the best Prime Day board game deals so far

I've been covering Prime Day sales for years now, and I'm always surprised by how decent the discounts can be on board games. Yes, Black Friday is always better, but you can stumble upon some gems if you're keeping an eye out.

As a case in point, the latest follow-up to the ridiculously popular 'King of' series, King of Monster Island, has been absolutely gutted in price for the Prime Day board game deals. To be precise, it's tumbled to almost 50% - it's now $38.19 at Amazon instead of almost $70. That's one hell of a saving, and one we've not seen any other retailer able to match.

The UK is enjoying a similar reduction; this sequel to one of the best board games is hovering at £37.99 at Zatu right now.

King of Monster Island | $69.99 $38.19 at Amazon

Save $32 - We've never seen the new game so cheap, and no other retailers seem able to match it. Sure, it may drop again during Black Friday... but we doubt it'll be any better than this.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a team game

✅ You love the King of series



Don't buy it if:

❌ You weren't a fan of the originals

❌ You prefer working alone



Price check:

💲 Walmart $40.21



UK price:

£54.99 £37.99 at Zatu



So, should you get King of Monster Island? It's a bit different to the franchise's other entries in that it's a co-op experience rather than a competitive one, and you're all fighting against a single foe. However, it still offers the same easy-going gameplay that's easy to get into but a lot of fun when you're there.

Naturally, this isn't the only offer on the table right now - there are plenty of Prime Day gaming deals kicking around at the moment. You can check some of the best ones out below.

