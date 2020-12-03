Forget Black Friday, this cheap gaming laptop deal offers unbelievable value

If you've been after a cheap gaming laptop deal and didn't see one in the Black Friday sales, then this is the laptop deal for you. In fact, forget Black Friday, this is better than a vast number of those discounts! Offering a genuinely great way into PC gaming with a laptop that provides quality gaming components at basically budget gaming laptop prices, this Acer Nitro 5 for $799 at Walmart is incredibly good value.

The laptop in question is a real humdinger and is a variant of Acer's excellent Nitro 5 laptops. It has a 15.6", 1080p, 144Hz screen supported by an RTX 2060 graphics card, an Intel i5-9300H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage combination. This is a really excellent deal with a well-considered set of components coming together to give great levels of gaming enjoyment. At a price of just $799 (saving $300), it also offers a greater experience than the price tag would have you think - this is ray tracing gaming, plenty of storage, and a full 16GB of RAM here.

As a result, it's a gaming laptop that is in budget or entry-level territory with its price, yet easily in the mid-tiers with its components. And, for what it's worth, if you're looking for a home or work laptop at the moment you may as well go for a gaming one, we think: their capabilities are excellent, they're pretty future-proof, have great component makeups offering more versatility, and represent good value for money. All of this is demonstrated with the great Nitro 5 model.

On value alone, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've probably seen all year.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | 15.6" 1080p 144Hz | Intel i5-9300H CPU | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,100 $799.99 at Walmart

Saving $300 on a gaming laptop is never something to be sniffed at, but the saving here takes this laptop down to silly value for money. A well-kitted out, ray-tracing capable laptop for this amount will serve you incredibly well.View Deal

