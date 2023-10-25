Forget Black Friday, I might buy this LG 120Hz gaming TV right now

Normally, I’d wait till Black Friday to even think about buying a gaming TV, but there’s an LG offer right now that has me hovering over the buy button. It’s still an investment to say the least, and I’m not even usually the type to eye up premium panels. However, this deal offers up an 120Hz OLED screen that’d help me revitalise my living room setup, enabling me to unleash the power of my PS5 and PC without reverting to my monitor.

Over at Amazon right now, the 55-inch LG OLED B3 is down from $1,296.99 to $996.99, and it’s all thanks to a ‘not quite Black Friday’ 23% discount. I’ve been checking in on current offers in preparation for Black Friday TV deals this November, but I didn’t quite expect to see this display reach its lowest price already. Hilariously, its B2 2022 predecessor is also down to the exact same price, so it's needless to say this 2023 model is well worth considering ahead of November.

As a TV reviewer, I’m constantly exposed to the best gaming TVs. Naturally, I don’t actually hang onto review samples, as that’d probably result in my living room looking like a Best Buy shop floor. That means I regularly jump back to an entry level Samsung LED model I picked up back in 2018, which really hammers home what both OLED tech and 120Hz panels can bring to the table in terms of gaming. Only issue is that the idea of paying over $1,000 for a TV gives me palpitations, and that’s ultimately why I’m pretty tempted to just go ahead and buy the OLED B3.

LG OLED B3 55-inch | $1,296.99 $996.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Not only is the 2023 OLED B3 down to the same price as the 2022 version, but it's the lowest price we've seen this model for yet. For most of the year, it was available for just under $1,300, so seeing it drop into triple digits is perhaps a sign you should buy. Buy it if: ✅ You want a larger OLED

✅ You're looking to upgrade to 120Hz Don't buy it if: ❌ You're looking to make the jump to 144Hz

❌ You don't play games at 120Hz Price check: Best Buy $999.99 | Walmart $1,633.35 (out of stock)

Should you buy the LG OLED B3 before Black Friday?

For the most part, I usually say it’s worth hanging on till Black Friday, as the event has a habit of featuring record low TV prices across the board. Today, I’m going to break that habit, as I have a funny feeling this is the best LG OLED B3 we’ll see this year. Having checked the model’s price history, it has sat at around the $1,300 mark for the majority of the year, with discounts only recently creating a downward trend towards $1,000.

I wouldn’t blame you for thinking the OLED B3’s ever depreciating discount would mean a better Black Friday discount is on the way, but I reckon the older LG OLED B2 is going to stop that from happening. Simply put, I can’t see retailers like Amazon and Best Buy listing the two models for the same price during the event, and logic dictates that the 2022 version would take a price cut before the B3.

Of course, I would also urge you all to keep tabs on LG OLED C3 pricing, as the higher end model could drop to the same realm of pricing. It’s also worth stressing that I wouldn’t be completely unhappy if I’m wrong, as it’d be pretty incredible to see the OLED B3 drop deeper into triple digit territory. So, if you choose to hold off, I’m not going to get grumpy if you get a better deal than me. But, for under $1,000, I’d be quite happy to invest considering it’ll furnish my setup with NVIDIA G-Sync support and Variable Refresh Rate - two features that will finally help me finally play games like it’s 2023.

Looking for more gaming displays? We've got you covered with more 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday TV deals ahead of the event. If it's more Black Friday OLED TV deals you're after, there's already early discounts to be had too.