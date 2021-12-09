Florence Pugh blocked from posting about Hawkeye on Instagram after fan complaints

Florence Pugh claims she has been blocked from posting about Hawkeye on Instagram after complaints about spoilers.

She posted a photo of her MCU character, Yelena Belova, on Instagram with the caption "...She's here" to commemorate Yelena's arrival in the latest episode of Hawkeye. Although the post is still up, Pugh claims that she has been "blocked" from posting anything else about the show.

(Image credit: Instagram)

"I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down… but here we are," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in. Beyond ridiculous Being in Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching."

Pugh made her MCU debut earlier this year in Black Widow – her character Yelena is the sister of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff (AKA Black Widow). Marvel had already confirmed her return in Hawkeye before the series was released.

The series stars Jeremy Renner as master archer Clint Barton, while Hailee Steinfeld joins him as protegee Kate Bishop. Set in New York City post-blip, the pair must work together – however reluctantly – to confront enemies from Barton's past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas.

New episodes of Hawkeye air on Disney Plus every Wednesday. While we wait for episode 5, the series' penultimate installment, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to Marvel Phase 4.