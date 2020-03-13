First Control DLC The Foundation is coming this month

A teaser for the first Control DLC has been revealed by Remedy Entertainment, as well as a March 26 release date for it.

The story expansion is set to continue on from the end of the main game. The teaser suggests you'll be setting out to look for Helen Marshall, one of the supporting characters you meet in Oldest House. As you can hear in the short teaser, it sounds like Simon Arish and Jesse Faden are talking about how "Marshall has been missing for a while now," and that she's gone to maintenance to "check on something." It's all very intriguing, isn't it?

As the head of operations at the Federal Bureau of Control, you don't see Marshall all that often, and she mysteriously disappears at the end of the game. She definitely left us wondering where she went off to, and it looks like we're about to finally get some answers. Whatever she's gone to check on must be important, and the DLC will hopefully wrap up one of the many mysteries the end of the game left in its wake.

The Foundation DLC is one of two story expansions coming to the paranatural adventure. Remedy released a roadmap for additional content in 2019, with the second DLC 'AWE' set to launch later in the year with a mid 2020 release date window. AWE stands for Altered World Event, and it's said that it will be an expansion that links to Remedy's earlier title, Alan Wake.

Still trying to work out what it all means? Check our exploration of Control's biggest lingering mysteries.