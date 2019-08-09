FrightFest 2019 announces short film line-up, offering new filmmakers a chance to showcase their work on the big screen

FrightFest is almost upon us, with its 20th year looking like the biggest and best edition of the horror film festival yet.

Alongside the many feature films premiering over the five day event, a regular highlight of the programme is its selection of shorts. It's a chance for new filmmakers to showcase their work on the big screen to an audience of rabid horror fiends. Programmer Shelagh Rowan-Legg said of the selection: "I never cease to be amazed at the range and quality of short films we are fortunate to screen at Arrow Video FrightFest. The fantastic genres allow filmmakers to let their imaginations soar, and in our shorts programmes, you will see films that will delight and amaze, films that will make you laugh, a few that will make you cry, and several that will have you cowering in fear."

There are 30 shorts being screened this year, with homegrown horror being particularly well-represented. There's no less than 15 films from the UK, covering a myriad of sub-genres. Opening film Wither is a folk horror by director Ethan Evans, about a young girl who encounters a terrifying farmer. Tom Bailey's uniquely-titled The History of Nipples goes all out body horror, while Katie Bonham's Midnight is a creepy tale that finds fear in the inexorable approach of the witching hour...

Canada is also well-represented with seven films on show. Five Course Meal by James Cadden sees a couple take place in a scientific experiment - with gruesome results, while Hunting Season by Shannon Kohli finds a gas station attendant and a recovering alcoholic face a monstrous beast. North America, meanwhile, is the home of four films, including Jill Gevargizian One Last Meal. The rest of the world is represented by films from Australia, Japan and - in a first for the festival - The United Arab Emirates;

The 30 films will be presented across three Showcase screenings, on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday, all at The Prince Charles Cinema. For the full line-up go to FrightFest's website.