Finally start building that video game vinyl collection with these £40 record player bargains

If you've often eyed up video game vinyl enviously but resisted the plunge because you're entire music system revolves around Spotify, then we've got a couple of Black Friday bargain record players that could ease you in for around £40.

First up we've got the Musitrend three-speed Record Player that features built-in speakers so you can just plug it in and play. There's as a Bluetooth connection so you can play other things through it as well, plus a 3.5mm jack for headphones, or RCA out option to connect to more tradition external speakers.

If that's not doing it for you then there's always this Ammoon option. It's another 3-Speed Record Player, so 33, 45 and 78 RPM speeds, and again features built in speakers, a wireless connection, as well as a 3.5mm input and RCA out. This one however also features USB and SD Recording to convert your records to MP3s without connecting it to anything else.

Ammoon Record Player | Bluetooth | 3.5mm Aux-in | built-in speakers | RCA audio output | 33, 45, 78 RPM| USB and SD Recording | £47.98, was £59.98

Either of those options should be a great way in if want to start collecting your favourite video game soundtracks, and have the record for more than just decoration.

