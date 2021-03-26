Final Fantasy 8 Remastered launches on Android and iOS mobile devices

The 2019 remaster of Final Fantasy 8 has launched on Android and iOS mobile devices, Square Enix announced today. Check out the brief announcement trailer detailing some of the remaster's added features above.

For a limited time, Square Enix is offering Final Fantasy 8 Remastered on mobile for just $16.99, a good deal compared to the normal price of $20.99. Just be sure to jump on the sale if you're interested, as you'll only have until April 4 to take advantage of the discounted price.

The cult-classic Final Fantasy 8 first launched in 1999 to glowing reviews, but ultimately was overshadowed by its immediate predecessor in the pages of pop culture history. The remaster not only buffs the visuals, but also adds a number of customization options designed to let you blast through the grinding and battles and enjoy the story uninterrupted.

There's Battle Assist, which maxes out your HP and ATP and lets you use Limit Breaks whenever you want. Then there's an option you can toggle on that completely turns off enemy encounters, though the big event battles will still occur. FInally, 3x Speed Boost is exactly what it sounds like: an option to play through the game at three times the default speed.

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered is also available on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam (where it's currently 50% off).

