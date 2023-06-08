Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead says more info will be revealed "soon"

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth developer comments are back for another round, and this time they're teasing new information "soon."

Today on June 8, it's Final Fantasy 7 series creative director Tetsuya Nomura's turn to release a comment to fans. Not one to shirk an opportunity to tease fans around the world, Nomura's comment simply says there'll be more information "revealed soon" for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII RebirthDeveloper comment number 7#FF7R pic.twitter.com/RH0yuQSr9DJune 8, 2023

This latest comment comes after producer Yoshinori Kitase said earlier this week that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's release date hadn't been decided. Then game director Naoki Hamaguchi provided some less than stellar information, revealing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would have "stories," and finally yesterday, battle director Teruki Endo revealed new characters would be joining Cloud in battle.

Nomura's comment doesn't appear to reveal much, but it'll still have Final Fantasy 7 fans in a frenzy. A common fan theory over the last few days is that the comments are all building up to a grand reveal at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase later today on June 8. With Nomura's comment promising more info "soon," those fans are probably going to feel more emboldened in their theories than ever.

Oh, and it probably doesn't help that the official Final Fantasy 7 remake website is currently broken. Yes, fans will take a website being temporarily down as a prompt to speculate over things, and this time, they're speculating that the remake's website will relaunch later today when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth appears at the Summer Game Fest showcase.

Could it just be that the website is broken? We just don't know. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is still slated to launch later this year in Winter 2023 as a PS5 exclusive, and if that's still accurate, it really shouldn't be long before Square Enix starts revealing new info for the sequel.

