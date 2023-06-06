Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth devs tease new characters joining Cloud in battle

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth comments from development leads have continued, and now they're teasing new party members joining the fray.

Over the last few days, Square Enix has posted a string of comments from lead developers on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Some have been helpful, like how the team is working hard to nail down a release date, while others have been decidedly less helpful, suggesting there'll be elements like "stories" and "characters" in the remake sequel.

Today on June 6, battle director Teruki Endo has teased that there'll be "new comrades" joining us in battle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and we'll work with our allies in "even closer ways than before." This sort of answers the question posed - of whether Rebirth's battle system will change from 2020's Final Fantasy 7 remake -albeit in a very roundabout way.

Final Fantasy VII RebirthDeveloper comment number 5#FF7R pic.twitter.com/qk5YShBnkNJune 6, 2023 See more

This gives rise to one question in particular: just who'll be joining Cloud and company in Rebirth? An easy answer is Yuffie, introduced in the Intergrade's InterMission DLC chapter, who sets out into the wider world at the end of the DLC with the express purpose of linking up with a group of wannabe freedom fighters like Cloud and his friends.

Other answers, and ones that Final Fantasy 7 veterans will be familiar with, are Vincent, Cid, and Cait Sith. The former two are yet to appear in the Final Fantasy 7 remake saga, while Cait Sith had a cameo-like appearance in the 2020 remake, staring out over a destroyed Sector 7 in what must've been a real head-scratching moment for newcomers.

It's very possible that the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth developer comments are counting down to a reveal of sorts. Later this week, the Summer Game Fest 2023 event kicks off a string of showcases, and it could be that the remake sequel pops up with a new trailer after all these new comments. There's no doubt millions of fans worldwide hoping this will be the case.

Check out our E3 2023 schedule guide for a complete look over when and where each new showcase will be taking place.