Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature innovations like "stories" and "characters"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will feature both "stories" and "characters," it has been revealed.

Over the last few days, the official Final Fantasy 7 Twitter account has sprung back into life, revealing several statements from lead developers on the remake sequel. One comment comes from game director Naoki Hamaguchi, who crucially reveals that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will have "stories."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Developer comment number 2

Thank you, Mr. Hamaguchi. Not to be outdone in providing new information, story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima provides the comment just below for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, announcing to the world that the remake sequel would feature both "narrative" and "characters."

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Developer comment number 3

Thank you, too, Mr. Nojima. This deluge of new information reveals that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will likely have multiple plot points throughout it, but also numerous side stories accompanying it, just as the original Final Fantasy 7 Remake did back in 2020.

We're kidding on, of course. It's nice of Square Enix to give out the starved Final Fantasy 7 community some new information to go on, rekindling the flames of hope that we might yet see or hear major news about the remake sequel before too long.

In fact, Hamaguchi's comments seem to point to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth widening in scope compared to the original Remake, expanding to focus on the wider world of Gaia. Veterans familiar with the original Final Fantasy 7 will know this was coming,g though, as the original game expands to reveal its wide open world as soon as Cloud and company depart the city.

