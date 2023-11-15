Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reworks the original JRPG's dating scene in a similar way to Remake's Honey Bee Inn

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make the original's famed 'date scene' memorable no matter who you hang out with.

That's according to co-director Naoki Hamaguchi, speaking to Italian outlet EveryEye in a new interview. Hamaguchi revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth would be modernizing the date scene at the Gold Saucer from the original game, and that every part of said scene would be memorable.

The game's co-director stopped just short of revealing how Square Enix would be resurrecting the scene for a more modern audience, and how the scene would be "memorable" in specifics. We'll have to keep theorizing on the specifics surrounding dates with Tifa, Aerith, and Barrett until next year.

This wouldn't be the first scene Final Fantasy 7's remake trilogy has "modernized" for a new audience. The original game featured Cloud in a dress in one scene, as part of a plot to sneak into Don Corleone's mansion, and 2020's Remake overhauled this segment to put Cloud in a wholesome rhythm game dancing sequence at the Honey Bee Inn, expanding on the entire scene.

Hamaguchi previously said in another interview last month that the development team wanted everything in Rebirth to be on par with the Gold Saucer's extravaganza. That's no small feat, considering how over-the-top everything about the location was in the original game, and Hamaguchi said Square Enix wanted to take the Gold Saucer's minigames and make them available throughout the entire remake sequel.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out next year on February 29 as a PS5 exclusive. Good news if you hated a certain ninja's introduction sequence in the original game, because Rebirth is changing Yuffie's entrance to be a lot less annoying.

Pick up a huge 10-page spread on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in PLAY Magazine's new issue, on shelves both physical and digital right now.