Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth slashes onto PLAY’s cover

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reforges the PS1 classic

(Image credit: Future, Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reaches far beyond what you remember. We get into how huge maps and dynamic team combat are reforging the legendary PS1 classic into something new. After going ands-on with the game, we take a buster-sword-sized magnifying glass to everything we’ve seen so far to unpack the RPG across our massive 10-page feature.

Supermassive on picking up the Little Nightmares 3 mantle

(Image credit: Future, Bandai Namco)

Introducing co-op to the disturbing horror platformer, Little Nightmares 3 is shaping up to be something special. We visit Supermassive Games (also behind Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures) to pick their horror minds about taking over the series.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth takes us to sunny Hawaii

(Image credit: Future, SEGA)

Going hands-on with Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, we switch between checking out how combat has evolved by splatting foes with a squid-gun and delivering burgers under a time limit.

Plus, jumping around the Ghibli-like world of Europa, getting cleaned up in Foamstars, taking a shot with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and more!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 leads our massive reviews section

(Image credit: Future, Sony)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 webs its way into one of the biggest review sections PLAY has run to date! It’s THE PlayStation 5 exclusive, and Insomniac Games has managed to live up to that promise with a game about Peter Parker and Miles Morales trying to do the same for their New York web-swinging identities. Colour us impressed.

We also shine a torch on Alan Wake 2 with a whopping 6-page review. With stunning visuals, genuinely creepy horror, and playful gameplay expressed through two distinct mechanical styles for both protagonists, it’s unmissable if you love things that go bump in the night. Plus: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Sonic Superstars, Saltsea Chronicles, Lords Of The Fallen, Frog Detective, Payday 3, Fate/Samurai Remnant, and more!

Rusty Rabbit: in conversation with the steampunk bunny's creator

(Image credit: Future, NetEase)

We’re globe-trotters in this month’s Insider! We have a conversation with Gen Urobuchi (Fate/Zero, Psycho-Pass) about his steampunk-inspired rabbit mech game, report in from the showfloor at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival London, and even slurp up Japan’s new Gaming Cup Noodle (yep, it has caffeine).

Plus, pondering getting stuck in games, the state of the gaming industry in the wake of studio closures and live service cancellations – and that’s just the start!

RetroStation returns to the moody Limbo

(Image credit: Future, Playdead)

And of course we boot up RetroStation as well. This issue, Limbo is the subject of our biggest retrospective as we unpack the excellent, moody platformer that went on to influence a whole indie design movement.

We also revisit Prince Of Persia’s 2008 reboot 15 years on, check out Nier Replicant on PS Plus, take time out to defend FromSoftware’s ever-mischievous Patches, and look at the history of dinosaurs across PlayStation history. We even have time to nab an idol from Spelunky’s caves.

(Image credit: Future, Square Enix)

