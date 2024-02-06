Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo looks certain as PlayStation leaks its own State of Play announcement

It looks like Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth will be getting a demo quite soon, as PlayStation has accidentally released the announcement ahead of the upcoming State of Play.

As shared by Wario64 on Twitter, a trailer for the Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth demo has been uploaded to the PlayStation Store, likely by accident. We're getting a second State of Play presentation (almost a week after the last PlayStation State of Play ) that will be entirely dedicated to the upcoming Square Enix RPG - we're guessing this is where the demo is set to be officially announced.

In the video uploaded to the PlayStation Store, we get a brief overview of the upcoming demo, which reads: "The demo for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is out now, allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode." According to the description, the demo will cover the opening chapter of the sequel's story and let players explore the world map.

PSN confirms that a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is coming tomorrow (says it's "out now" but I think the trailer was meant for tomorrow)"...allowing you to step into the shoes of either Cloud or Sephiroth during the Nibelheim episode" pic.twitter.com/T9YbqGqQINFebruary 6, 2024 See more

As for the video itself, it features all the familiar faces - Cloud, Sephiroth, Tifa, Aerith, Barret, and more - and shows a mix of cinematics and gameplay. If the demo trailer shows exactly what players will be able to experience before Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth's full release, there's sure to be a lot to get on with, including plenty of monsters to fight and Chocobos to meet.

Aside from the demo, it's mostly a mystery what we'll see during today's State of Play. We know that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake follow-up doesn't strictly follow the original game from 1997 so perhaps we'll get a glimpse into some of Rebirth's changes. We've also been promised "nearly 100 hours of adventure" for the action-RPG, so there's sure to be a lot to see.

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth is set to release in full on February 29, 2024 - exclusively for PS5 . Find out exactly when the broadcast begins with our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play countdown .