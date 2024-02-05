Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play countdown – how and when to watch the livestream

Here's how to watch Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's big State of Play livestream

With less than 24 hours to go, the countdown to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's special State of Play livestream is on. 

Last week's State of Play brought plenty of goodies though we've been made to wait for more details on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Don't fret, though, as the extended look at the upcoming action RPG promises "new gameplay details" – a relief if the teases of what fate awaits dear Aerith have you as stressed as me. 

Square Enix remains shtum on what else to expect, though some internet murmurs have fans hoping for a demo. In case you've forgotten, Final Fantasy 16 got a demo that lets fans try out the action-RPG's opening hours, with an additional option to continue that progress if you fancy buying in. Could Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth do the same? We might not be waiting long for an answer.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth State of Play countdown

Final Fantasy 7 State of Play start time

February 6

  • 3:30pm PT 
  • 6:30pm ET 
  • 11:30pm GMT

If you prefer your timings written out in full, you can find them above. At the time of writing, Square Enix and Sony haven't confirmed how long the showcase will be. With last week's State of Play being 40 minutes, though, we can't see it being as long or longer.

How to watch the Final Fantasy 7 State of Play livestream

You can watch the Final Fantasy 7 State of Play livestream when the time comes on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. As always, a swift wind up to the stream's onset will kick off not long before it's due to start, so you'll get the chance to settle in before everything kicks off.

