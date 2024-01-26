Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth star says we're going to see a "very... unhinged side of Cloud" in the JRPG sequel

Cody Christian, the actor playing Cloud Strife in the English version Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, says there's a scene in the sequel where his protagonist is "unhinged."

Most of us know Cloud as a cool and collected hero, rarely raising his voice or uttering a word that isn't completely necessary. His facial expressions range, at two extremes, from mildly distressed to gently, reluctantly satisfied, but most of the time resting somewhere right in the middle. That's why I was so surprised to hear there's a part in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth where he totally loses his shit. At least, that's what I took from this clipping of an interview with Square Enix (via Final Weapon).

"There's a whole sequence – I don't know where exactly in the game and I don't want to give away too much – but we'll just say that we see a very… unhinged side of Cloud," Christian said. "Exploring that, and the interactions with the core characters and who know him… I'm getting chills thinking about it – it was really, really cool! I'm excited for fans to see it."

In seriousness, there's obviously a lot at stake in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and there were some pretty dang emotional moments in 2020's Remake that allowed the character, and Christian, to show some serious emotional range. I'm excited to see what straw finally breaks the proverbial back and how Cloud responds in the forthcoming sequel.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out February 29 on PS5.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's director recently said Crisis Core star Zack "has an impact throughout the world" of the sequel.