Final Fantasy 6 remake would be "difficult," but Square Enix staff want it to happen

A Final Fantasy 6 remake would be "difficult" according to one Square Enix developer.

Speaking during a new roundtable interview on Square Enix's YouTube channel to promote the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection, Yoshinori Kitase shed some light on a potential Final Fantasy 6 remake. "I think Final Fantasy 6 remake would be difficult," the veteran developer said when asked about the prospect.

Kitase on when they will make Final Fantasy VI Remake:"I think FF6 Remake would be difficult. FF7 Remake is not yet finished so I am not able to think about it... But for FF6 there are many FF6 fans inside the company and they often ask me 'when are we making 6?'" pic.twitter.com/kC0EFLqiTnJune 20, 2023 See more

Kitase's mind is still clearly on the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy in a lead producer role. The Square Enix veteran therefore isn't able to give a potential Final Fantasy 6 remake a lot of thought right now, but he reveals that even plenty of people within Square Enix often ask him for a remake of the sixth Final Fantasy game.

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi then stepped up on behalf of all the Final Fantasy 6 fans around the world. The former Square Enix veteran sort of jokingly pushed Kitase on a potential remake, and Kitase replied that it's really not a simple game to remake.

This is pure speculation on our part, but how would one even go about remaking the train suplex? Not that there aren't millions of fans around the world that would appreciate seeing a train get suplexed in high definition, cutting edge graphics, but it'd be no easy thing to pull off.

A recent rumor claimed a Final Fantasy 9 remake is in the works at Square Enix, so Final Fantasy 6 fans might be waiting even longer than the third part of the remake trilogy for a shot at their favorite game in the series being born anew. Until then, you can always pick up Final Fantasy 6 standalone in the Pixel Remaster series, which is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide for a look into everything going on around the next installment in the remake saga.