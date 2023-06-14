Final Fantasy 16's QTEs go really easy on you if you fail

Final Fantasy 16 really goes easy on your for failing quick time events.

The long-awaited Final Fantasy 16 demo finally launched earlier this week, and players have already been singing the game's praises after just a few hours. One detail that's easy to overlook, though, is that QTE sequences can't actually be failed, at least for the tutorial section of the game, as you can see in the clip below.

In case you're curious what happens if you try to fail the QTEs in Final Fantasy 16 https://t.co/HbUUX6diJ9 pic.twitter.com/9QCyICCef6June 14, 2023 See more

The QTE prompt literally just keeps repeating forever in this tutorial section, so it's impossible to fail. This is only the case for this one prompt though, as failing other QTE sequences throughout the new demo will simply cause Clive to be knocked down and take some relatively minor damage.

Final Fantasy 16's QTE sections really do go easy on the player. No matter if you're playing on the easier Story difficulty or the slightly more punishing Action difficulty level, be assured that failing to press a single button within a certain time won't completely ruin a fight for you.

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 16 director Hiroshi Takai told GamesRadar+ that the QTE sequences were designed to let players fail. The director didn't want players to feel like QTEs were there to catch them out, so as a result they "are not too difficult," and Takai said they're even "cool and not too punishing" when you do fail them.

Final Fantasy 16 is out next week on June 22, exclusively for the PS5. If you're really impressed with Final Fantasy 16's new combat system, you might want to send your thanks to PlatinumGames' Takahisa Taura, Nier Automata's combat genius who lead a team that helped make the new Square Enix game.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look ahead at all the other big exclusives set to launch this year.