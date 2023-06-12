Final Fantasy 16 demo is a hit with fans: "This is truly the next generation of Final Fantasy"

Final Fantasy 16's demo has only just gone live, but reactions are already breathlessly praising it.

Earlier today on June 12 saw the long-awaited Final Fantasy 16 demo go live around the world for PS5 users. Now that players have had the chance to go hands-on with the final product, the early reactions from the demo are in, and as you can see from just a smattering of tweets below, players have nothing but praise for Final Fantasy 16.

FFXVI's demo is incredible. This is truly the next generation of Final Fantasy. The spectacle, the ambition, the confidence. It's all there.The best compliment I can give is that it's riveting, shocking and brutal. They were right, you WANT to buy the game after that.June 12, 2023 See more

Playing the Final Fantasy 16 demo. The visuals are stunning and I really like the more mature tone of the story and characters so far. You can tell that it’s made by the guy who directed FF14. It’s got some of FF14’s DNA in the feel of its characters and world.June 12, 2023 See more

It's interesting to hear that Final Fantasy 16 has some of "Final Fantasy 14's DNA" in its characters and world, considering both projects share some key developers like Naoki Yoshida. It's also quite intriguing to hear that it's "so much like Game of Thrones," considering Eurogamer's recent report that Yoshida himself revealed that the HBO adaptation was required viewing for every developer on the game.

Final Fantasy 16 is fukin amazingThe Demo / first 2 hours if the game is freakin awesome!The game is so much like Game of Thrones! Story and cinematics are 10/10 pic.twitter.com/gOZphlH3e2June 12, 2023 See more

I genuinely cannot express how much the Final Fantasy 16 Demo made me feel. So many emotions right now.June 12, 2023 See more

I don’t even have the words right now. I am throwing up at the fact I have to wait an entire week to play the game. #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/Ux8zaXbc2BJune 12, 2023 See more

It's pretty clear from these early reactions that a lot of Square Enix's hard work has paid off in the early hours of Final Fantasy 16, especially if people are throwing up (a win is a win). It's pretty uncommon to see this kind of near-universal praise for a demo, but so far at least, that's the sort of impression that players of Final Fantasy 16's demo are sounding off with.

Final Fantasy 16's demo focuses on the prologue of the new game, and should last you roughly two and a half hours. You'll even be able to carry over your progress to the final game on June 22, and what's more, you'll also unlock a special combat demo when you're done with the demo's story mode.

Check out our Final Fantasy 16 preview to see what we made of the new game, as well as interview comments from Yoshida and more.