Fight Island PPV UFC ESPN buying guide: how to watch every fight's live stream online

It's PPV time again as another massive UFC ESPN fight is almost here and we've got the rundown on everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss a moment of the sand-surrounded smashup on the beach. Wait...what?

That's right, Fight Island is here! Who needs arenas? They're boring. What's really the craze in the world of MMA these days is hiring out an island. Or at least that's what Dana White seems to have worked out with the packed line-up of UFC 251 now fighting it out on an island in Abu Dhabi.

Putting the 'Fight Island' concept aside, UFC 251 has quickly turned into an unmissable event with not only a major title fight between Usman and Masvidal but also the likes of Jose Aldo and Max Holloway stepping into the arena.

All eyes will be on Usman and Masvidal here. One is the #6 pound for pound fighter - and the other is the record holder for the fastest knockout in UFC history, a combination likely to lead to a truly tense match-up.

Joining them on the main card is 'The Great' Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Volkanovski is the current Featherweight champion and has a total 11 wins by knockout. Holloway however has the most wins in this weight division and is one of the best-known fighters out there.

A UFC 251 live stream on ESPN even manages to sneak in Jose Aldo and Petr Yan to the main card. Will it be Aldo - a former Feathweight champion and 2009 fighter of the year or Yan, a man on a 9-fight streak who will come out on top?

All of these match-ups and plenty more will be available in UFC 251 available on ESPN's pay-per-view event. So how do you get access to all of the action? You can find out more below:

Buy a UFC 251 PPV via ESPN

UFC 251 on ESPN pay-per-view Based in the US and trying to catch the action-packed UFC 251? ESPN+ seems to be your one place to see it all go down. You have a couple of options for watching the event, you can: simply buy the PPV at a price of $64.99. Or if you're going to be watching a number of UFC events, like the regular Fight Nights you can pay $84.99 and get both the PPV and a year-long ESPN+ subscription. A third option and one many will prefer to choose is to get a subscription to a bundle package. This includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for just $12.99 a month. That's likely going to be the best option when it comes to value for money, providing a lot for a pretty affordable monthly cost. While Masvidal and Usman will be facing off at 10pm ET, 7pm PT on Saturday, the preliminary fights will begin at 6pm ET, 3pm PT View Deal

If you're outside of the US, check out our global guide everything you need to know to arrange your viewing party to watch a UFC 251 live stream.

UFC 251 card - who's fighting who for what?

This will be an exciting event purely based on the number of championship belts on the line. As we've said though, there are a few fights that will be more exciting.

With legends including Jose Aldo, Max Holloway and Masvidal all stepping into the ring, we would expect a number of spectacular fights to go down. Considering Masvidal holds the quickest knockout record, we could be seeing him bringing an early round 1 defeat.

The full main card includes three title fights but five in total. These are:

- Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal (Welterweight championship fight)

- Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway (Featherweight championship fight)

- Petr Yan vs José Aldo (UFC Bantamweight championship fight)

- Jéssica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas (Women's Strawweight)

- Amanda Ribas vs Paige VanZant (Women's Flyweight)