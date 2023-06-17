FIFA 23 Shapeshifters guide brings new cards for Pele and Virgil van Dijk

FIFA 23 Shapeshifters bring about the first fresh promo in a couple of months – and it’s a tantalising one. The new campaign sees players such as Virgil van Dijk reimagined in different FIFA 23 roles. There are three Shapeshifter teams in total, mixing current-day players with FIFA 23 Icons. Below we explain how the promo works in your FIFA 23 Shapeshifters guide.

What are FIFA 23 Shapeshifters?

(Image credit: EA)

This returning promo sees some of the game’s best players moved to different positions, and given significantly rejigged stats. Take Virgil van Dijk as an example. He’s already close to the top of the FIFA 23 ratings chart, at CB. His new card moves him to CDM, with 92 Pace, 91 Dribbling and 90 Passing. Pele, meanwhile, gets switched to LW, with outrageous numbers such as 99 Dribbling and 97 Shooting.

Who is in FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

Pele (Brazil, LW, 99) was the highest-rated player to emerge from Shapeshifters Team 1, which landed on Saturday, June 17 to herald an end for FIFA 23 TOTS.

Alongside the brilliant Brazilian, additional Icons include two different versions of Robin van Persie. Both are 96 rated, but his CAM card offers 98 Passing and 96 Shooting, while his RW items grants you 98 Pace and 98 Dribbling.

As mentioned above, Liverpool talisman Virgil van Dijk (CDM, 98) was among the outstanding new contemporary players. Former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger switched to an ST role with a 96 rating thrown into the bargain. Other temptations include Bruno Fernandes (LW, Manchester United, 97) and Riyad Mahrez (ST, Manchester City, 95).

All the FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 1 cards are included in the full items list at the foot of this guide.

Is there a FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

As ever, social media is rife with rumours, but for now nothing looks set in stone. We do know when it’s coming, though. The FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 2 release date is Friday, June 23. The fun doesn’t stop there, either. We’re also getting a FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Team 3, on Friday, 30. Highlights from both will appear here shortly after release.

What are FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Premium items?

(Image credit: EA)

These special cards work like FIFA 23 Heroes, giving you an added Chemistry boost. Play them in their correct position and they give you two league links, instead of one. Premium Shapeshifters have an asterisk assigned to them in the full cards list below.

Where can I see the full FIFA 23 Shapeshifters cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FIFA 23 Shapeshifters cards list is below, correct as of Saturday, June 17. Premium cards are marked with an asterisk. Can’t afford the legends on offer here? Try scouting out some FIFA 23 Base Icons instead.