FIFA 21 debuts first next-gen screenshots

We now have our first look at screenshots of FIFA 21 on next-gen consoles.

You can check out the two screenshots for yourself just below. FIFA 21 is out right now, having launched back in early October, but right now it only works on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility. EA's soccer sim will receive a full next-gen upgrade for free next month on December 4.

𝙁𝙚𝙚𝙡 𝙉𝙚𝙭𝙩 𝙇𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡 when #FIFA21 arrives on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. Buy now, and upgrade for free: https://t.co/lK3Fzbciqj pic.twitter.com/ibbeTzplLMNovember 10, 2020

The next-gen upgrade for FIFA 21 will be free for anyone who already owns the game. So if you're already playing FIFA 21 on Xbox One, you'll be able to play the fully optimized version on Xbox Series X/S for free come December 4.

However, not all your progress on FIFA 21 will transfer across console generations. EA previously outlined that your progress on Ultimate Team and Volta would transfer over to the next console generation, but Online Seasons, Career Modes, Pro Clubs, and other modes would not carry your progress over.

"When we start developing for a new generation of consoles, there's ultimately some trade-offs we need to make," said FIFA 21 executive Aaron McHardy of the game's cross-gen progress. "So we decided that the time required to make all modes transferable was better used to build new features and improvements across the entire game, along with addressing feedback from our players. Since both Volta and FUT are server-based modes it made sense for us to focus on them as a way for players to carry over their progression."

For a complete recap of all the latest changes to hit FIFA 21 since launch, head over to our full FIFA 21 patch notes guide.