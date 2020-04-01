FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3: Robertson, Marquinhos, Ndidi feature at the top

We're onto FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 now the new system has replaced the traditional TOTW format since football is on an almost global hiatus, and this week there's some star players at the top of the list. This FIFA 20 TOTW Moments is based on FIFA 19 TOTW 29, which means that Andy Robertson is included with 88 pace and 84 defending to give him 87 overall, along with Marquinhos also rated 87, who has 76 pace; impressively high for a centre back. Read on for the complete FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3.

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3

The Partey party 🎉, SIF Andy Robertson, and 87 SMS in this week's TOTW Moments, from 6 p.m. UK in #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/WvnuAgkE6tApril 1, 2020

Alongside Robertson and Marquinhos, this TOTW Moments also includes Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid rated 87 – only one of his stats is below 80, almost making him part of the exclusive Gullit Gang. There's also Duvan Zapata at 87 with 87 shooting and 88 physicality, and Wilfred Ndidi also at 87 with 89 defending and 87 physicality. Seriously, this team has a lot of 87-rated players. Check out the entire FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 squad below:

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 Starting XI:

GK: Vincente Guaita (Crystal Palace) - 84

CB: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain) - 87

CB: Benjamin Hubner (TSG Hoffenheim) - 82

LB: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - 87

CDM: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) - 87

CM: Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid) - 87

CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - 87

LM: Simone Verdi (Torino) - 83

ST: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) - 87

ST: Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 87

RW: Carlos Vela (LAFC) - 86

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 Substitutes:

GK: Alexander Schwolow (SC Freiburg) - 84

CB: Ben Mee (Burnley) - 82

RM: Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge) - 84

CAM: Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) - 83

ST: Guillaume Hoarau (BSC Young Boys) - 82

ST: Munas Dabbur (Red Bull Salzburg) - 83

ST: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) - 84

FIFA 20 TOTW Moments 3 Reserves:

RM: James Forrest (Celtic) - 81

LF: Merveille Biankadi (Eintracht Braunschweig) - 76

ST: Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) - 78

ST: Saleh Al Shehri (Al Hilal) - 75