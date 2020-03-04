FIFA 20 TOTW 25: Coutinho leads an underwhelming Team of the Week

FIFA 20 TOTW 25 has arrived but unfortunately, this is one of the rare occasions where the Team of the Week is quite disappointing. Philippe Coutinho is the highest rated player at 89 after he nabbed two goals in Bayern's 6-0 rout at Hoffenheim, but his 84 pace at LW isn't quite enough in FIFA 20. Here's more information on some of the stand-out performers in FIFA 20 TOTW 25.

FIFA 20 TOTW 25

4⃣ 🇪🇸 players feature in the #TOTW starting XI! 💪🔥Available in packs at 6PM ⏰UK #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/Pv2GNNbRtKMarch 4, 2020

In terms of ratings, Saul and Dani Carvajal from the two Madrid clubs are next at 87. Carvajal kept a clean sheet and set up Mariano's 92nd minute goal in their 2-0 El Clasico victory, while Saul scored Atletico's only goal right after half-time in their 1-1 draw with Espanyol. There's three players rated 86 in this TOTW, but the standout one is undoubtedly Kostas Manloas from Napoli. His 84 pace at CB is crucial and it comes after he scored a goal in Napoli's 2-1 win over Torino. Here's the complete FIFA 20 TOTW 25:

FIFA 20 TOTW 25 Starting XI:

GK: Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) - 82

RB: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 87

CB: Kostas Manolas (Napoli) - 86

LB: Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Monchengladbach) - 84

LWB: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) - 86

RM: Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar) - 84

CM: Saul (Atletico Madrid) - 87

LM: Fabian Orellana (SD Eibar) - 84

ST: Dario Benedetto (Marseille) - 84

ST: Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) - 86

LW: Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich) - 89

FIFA 20 TOTW 25 Substitutes:

GK: Predrag Rajkovic (Stade de Reims) - 79

LB: Fernando Marcal (Olympique Lyon) - 81

CM: Teji Savanier (Montpellier) - 82

LM: Ismaila Sarr (Watford) - 82

CF: Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres UANL) - 83

ST: Nikola Kalinic (AS Roma) - 82

ST: Dieumerci Mbokani (Royal Antwerp) - 82

FIFA 20 TOTW 25 Reserves:

GK: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs) - 75

RB: Matias Rodriguez (Deportes Nunoa) - 78

LM: Danny Blum (VfL Bochum) - 78

LF: Max Burgess (Western United FC) - 73

ST: Klauss (LASK Linz) - 77